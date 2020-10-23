Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 10-foot shark reportedly caught off Fraser Island.
The 10-foot shark reportedly caught off Fraser Island.
Environment

WATCH: Video shows 3m shark caught off Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
23rd Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HUGE 10 foot shark has reportedly been caught by a fisherman and his girlfriend off Fraser Island.

Brett Methven, who runs Coastal Chaos Adventures, uploaded a video of the fascinating encounter - in which they safely released the shark - to YouTube earlier this month.

The video shows Mr Methven battling with the shark, believed to be a dusky whaler, along the shoreline on Fraser Island before eventually bringing the animal into the shallow water just before sunset.

"We've just seen a shadow here, it's swimming towards the beach and it's a big shadow, unreal" Mr Methven's girlfriend Tal can be heard saying on the video.

He and Tal then pat the shark before he pulls the hook out with pliers.

Mr Methven then pushed the shark back off into the water where it swims off.

The video has received more than 94,000 views.

More Stories

coastal chaos adventures editors picks fraser island shark video
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Chinchilla C&K Kindy book week

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Chinchilla C&K Kindy book week

        News C&K CHINCHILLA Community Kindergarten’s little stars dressed up for book week on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

        UPDATE: Truckie in ICU after Western Downs rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Truckie in ICU after Western Downs rollover

        News VIDEO: A man is in an intensive care unit after suffering critical injuries in a...

        Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Premium Content Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Politics Analysis of the two leaders’ campaigns so far

        WARNING: Wild weather heading for Western Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Wild weather heading for Western Downs

        News THE Western Downs is set to be in the eye of a severe weather system which is...