Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rescue on the Fitzroy
Rescue on the Fitzroy
News

WATCH VIDEO: Man ‘clinging to barge’ in the Fitzroy River

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have accessed a 4m tinnie, retrieved the man from the water and returned to the boat ramp with the patient.


11.10AM: Police are hoping to find a member of the public who will motor them upriver to near the Boathouse restaurant to retrieve a man who has fallen into the Fitzroy River.


The incident was reported at 11am.

Rescue on the Fitzroy
Rescue on the Fitzroy

 

The man is clinging to a barge in the middle of the Fitzroy. He reportedly fell from a nearby boat and is unable to swim.

Police are at both North and Southside boat ramps.

SES is also on the way.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla man arrested after allegedly assaulting security guard

        Premium Content Chinchilla man arrested after allegedly assaulting security...

        Crime A Chinchilla man has a date with court after allegedly assaulting a security guard at a pub on the weekend. DETAILS:

        BOYCE: ‘Carbon neutral agriculture will be death of small towns’

        Premium Content BOYCE: ‘Carbon neutral agriculture will be death of small...

        Letters to the Editor LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Callide MP Colin Boyce said small farming families and...

        RSPCA responds to calls for facilities in southwest Qld

        Premium Content RSPCA responds to calls for facilities in southwest Qld

        Community The horrific case of neglect where an owner called a disabled dog ‘Slider’ after he...

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News QAS pays out millions of dollars in interstate ambulance fees