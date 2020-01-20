Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In the spirit of Australia Day, we tried lamington flavoured chips.
In the spirit of Australia Day, we tried lamington flavoured chips.
Offbeat

WATCH: Trying Lamington flavoured chips for Aussie Day

Rainee Shepperson
20th Jan 2020 3:25 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOULD chips be salty or sweet?

Smiths can't seem to decide, releasing an unusual flavour in the lead up to Australia Day.

Limited edition lamington chips, covered in a chocolatey, coconut flavouring, have rocked the nation this week.

The unique, but unexpected flavour, has divided chip lovers across Australia.

Some love the sweetness, some think it is just plain wrong.

In the spirit of Australia Day, we decided to put the chips to the test and settle the matter once and for all.

Watch the video to see what the Daily Mercury newsroom thinks.

australia day 2020 food lamington chips
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New images released in search for missing man

        premium_icon New images released in search for missing man

        News The search for Clive Rolph continues, after police found his car abandoned outside of Charleville.

        Dalby arson-accused face court

        premium_icon Dalby arson-accused face court

        News The two men fronted court this morning for allegedly burning down an abandoned...

        GALLERY: Dalby plays host to Western Downs bowlers

        premium_icon GALLERY: Dalby plays host to Western Downs bowlers

        Bowls Bowls clubs from around the Western Downs vied for top honours at Dalby Bowls...

        Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

        premium_icon Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

        Crime Abandoned building goes up in smoke as pair charged with arson.