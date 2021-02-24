'Extremely fat one': Monster croc caught in rural culvert

A MONSTER 3.6m croc has been caught in a Darwin rural area culvert where a dog was recently snatched.

On Wednesday the crocodile management team removed the male croc from a trap at the culvert along Gunn Point Road, the second reptile caught within days after a 3.5m male croc was removed there last Saturday.

Ranger Tommy Nichols said it was the first time a trap had been placed in the culvert after several spottings.

"Today was an extremely fat one," he said. "This one was pretty cranky."

The culvert and other fresh waterholes around the Top End have become popular for recreation use thanks to heavy rains, however Mr Nichols warned Territorians to stay away and be Crocwise, with the high and consistent water levels masking the presence of crocs.

Almost a month ago a dog was taken by a croc at the same culvert.

"We have to be Crocwise all year round but particularly in the wet season when the freshwater rivers are flowing," Mr Nichols said.

A 3.6m crocodile was caught in the culvert on Gunn Point Road. Picture: SUPPLIED

"The chances of coming across a saltwater crocodile are extremely high at this time of year."

Mr Nichols said crocodile activity had been prolific this wet season, with many reptiles spotted in never before seen areas.

"We had two nests, one in the top end of Durack … about 200m from houses. I've never seen one there before," he said.

"The other day we found another not far from the water park at Casuarina. It's not unusual to get crocs there at Buffalo Creek but we've never found a nest there before."

The team's biggest catch this season thus far was a 4.4m saltie at Daly River.

Mr Nichols urged Territorians not to interfere with the traps, after a member of the public released a crocodile caught following the 3.5m saltie capture at Gunn Point Road.

He said to report this activity either to the Crocodile Management Team on 0419 822 859 or to NT Police.

Originally published as WATCH THE VIDEO: Monster 3.6m croc caught at rural culvert