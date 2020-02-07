Menu
Flies on clothesline
Offbeat

WATCH: The most Aussie thing you’ve seen all week

Rainee Shepperson
7th Feb 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS THERE anything more Aussie than flies at a barbecue? What about flies on the good old Hills Hoist?

In North Queensland, we are used to the drone-like hum of a hoard of flies buzzing around the backyard.

They are well-known to be pesky uninvited guests at any summer gathering, but here in Mackay they have made their mark known in a peculiar way.

In a yard in Shoal Point, a resident caught this crazy moment on camera showing hundreds of flies balancing on the backyard clothes line.

This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.
This picture of hundreds of flies sitting on a backyard clothes line was taken by a Mackay resident.

The conga-line of black wings can be seen perched on the line, with more squeezing in every second ... we can't help but think of Pixar's Birds On a Wire video.

This many insects in one spot, it's enough to make anyone turn green.

Have you had an uninvited family of flies move into your home recently?

