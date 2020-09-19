Menu
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Softball Rockhampton’s open men’s final

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
SOFTBALL: Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will face off in Softball Rockhampton's open men's grand final today.

The decider will be livestreamed on this website at noon.

Frenchville finished on top of the ladder after the regular season and will start firm favourites today.

But the Magpies Mongrels, whose line-up includes youth and experience, will be determined to put in a strong showing.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the start of the game.

