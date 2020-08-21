Menu
Watch two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League: competition on this website tonight.
Rugby League

Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
21st Aug 2020 8:27 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can watch two games live from Browne Park.

The Open B games kick off at 6pm and 7.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

Games livestreaming tonight

6pm: Open B, Emmaus College v The Cathedral College 3

7.30pm: Open B, St Brendan's College Gold v North Rockhampton High

 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

