Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Frenchville Rovers and Wanderers will face off in the RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men’s grand final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Frenchville Rovers and Wanderers will face off in the RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men’s grand final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rockhampton Hockey’s Division 1 finals

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Frenchville Rovers will feature in both Division 1 finals of the Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup on Saturday.

The women will tackle Park Avenue Brothers at 4.15pm, while the men will take on Wanderers at 6pm.

The Morning Bulletin will livestream both finals on this website.

Teams played a nine-round regular season in Rockhampton Hockey's revised 2020 season.

The Frenchville women booked their final berth with a 5-nil win over Southern Suburbs Black in last week's semi-final, while Park Avenue Brothers beat Southern Suburbs Gold 2-nil.

Frenchville men advanced with a 3-1 win over Southern Suburbs, while Wanderers beat Park Avenue Brothers 7-1.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the games beginning.

 

More stories

Capricornia bounces back from semi disappointment

SISTER ACT: Four siblings set to shine in grand final

REVEALED: CQ teenage talents who have coach raving

frenchville rovers hockey club hockey livestreaming park avenue brothers hockey club rha 2020 cup wanderers hockey club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police officer held hostage in terrifying ordeal

        Premium Content Police officer held hostage in terrifying ordeal

        Crime A police officer was held against his will on a rural property by a “belligerent and aggressive” Kogan refrigerator mechanic, a Dalby court has heard.

        UPDATE: 16-year-old one of five charged during drug raids

        Premium Content UPDATE: 16-year-old one of five charged during drug raids

        News RAIDS uncovered meth and cannabis, however officers also seized potent drugs rarely...

        Make your vote count this election

        Premium Content Make your vote count this election

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Here’s how you can cast your vote this election. FULL...

        Chinchilla trio smashed Squash State Championships

        Premium Content Chinchilla trio smashed Squash State Championships

        News THREE Chinchilla boys are now proud silver medallists after competing in the finals...