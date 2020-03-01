Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Surfing Dog Championship 1
News

WATCH: Paw-fect conditions for Surfing Dog Championship

Matt Collins
1st Mar 2020 3:44 PM | Updated: 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Ten of the country's gnarliest surfing dogs impressed the mammoth crowd at Noosa Main Beach for the annual Surfing Dog Championship.

 

The two legged surfers took a back seat to the furry, four-legged stars at Noosa's First Point as hundreds of beachgoers enjoyed all the surf dog action.

But the biggest applause was left for the dogs who would ditch their surfing owners and ride the Noosa waves in style, all by themselves.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Naomi Szabo is the marketing manager for Vet Shop who sponsored the event, which is now in its ninth year.

Even though the waves were a little smaller than hoped for, Szabo said everyone involved were chuffed with the event.

"Everyone had a wonderful time," she said.

"Lucky enough there was something they could all catch.

"They certainly entertained the crowd."

The Wave of the day award went to Sunshine Coast's Paul Jones, his son Hughey and cocker spaniel cross labrador called Huggsley.

noosa festival of surfing noosa main beach surfing dog championship
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services called to Warrego Highway crash

        premium_icon Emergency services called to Warrego Highway crash

        Breaking Two vehicles have collided on the Warrego Hwy this afternoon.

        Police respond to anti-vax campaign in Roma

        premium_icon Police respond to anti-vax campaign in Roma

        News Officers warned the anti-vaxxers behind tampering with baby products in Roma stores...

        COURT WRAP: Drug busts, drink drivers, offenders jailed

        premium_icon COURT WRAP: Drug busts, drink drivers, offenders jailed

        News Here are the people who pleaded guilty in St George Magistrates court and the...

        Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

        premium_icon Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

        Breaking Police investigating after Unidentified skeletal remains found in St George