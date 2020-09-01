Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mungindi fire
Mungindi fire
News

WATCH: Massive blaze engulfs several businesses in Mungindi

Georgie Adams
1st Sep 2020 10:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS are currently working to control a blaze that has engulfed several businesses in Mungindi.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were alerted at 8.05pm of a row of shops, including accommodation on fire on Saint George St in Mungindi.

The spokesman said it is unknown if any occupants are inside the buildings.

QFES are working on the scene under the direction of Fire and Rescue NSW.

"Fire and Rescue NSW are working on the front of the buildings and QFES are on the back - there are several crews on scene," the spokesman said.

"Breathing apparatuses are being worn.

"This will be a prolonged incident."

A resident has posted on Facebook a video of the blaze - https://www.facebook.com/jarrod.hiclking/videos/2818002151812683/

Onlookers saying the main shops in town - SPAR supermarket, the butcher and PJ's Country Wares are currently on fire.

"This is really sad guys, really said," the man sad.

More to come …

large blaze queensland fire and emergency services qfes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roma pub owner responds to COVID allegations

        Premium Content Roma pub owner responds to COVID allegations

        News THE southwest pub owner has responded to reports that they broke COVID restrictions and alluded to a jealous rival who may have released the footage.

        List of Chinchilla locals facing drug dealing charges

        Premium Content List of Chinchilla locals facing drug dealing charges

        News HERE’S a list of men who appeared in front of Chinchilla Magistrates Court in...

        Woman steals from Chinchilla footy club charity bin

        Premium Content Woman steals from Chinchilla footy club charity bin

        News A WOMAN is serving a term of suspended imprisonment after stealing from the...

        Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        Premium Content Premier's hard line on state's border closure

        News It has prompted an attack from a Federal Government minister