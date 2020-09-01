WATCH: Massive blaze engulfs several businesses in Mungindi

FIREFIGHTERS are currently working to control a blaze that has engulfed several businesses in Mungindi.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were alerted at 8.05pm of a row of shops, including accommodation on fire on Saint George St in Mungindi.

The spokesman said it is unknown if any occupants are inside the buildings.

QFES are working on the scene under the direction of Fire and Rescue NSW.

"Fire and Rescue NSW are working on the front of the buildings and QFES are on the back - there are several crews on scene," the spokesman said.

"Breathing apparatuses are being worn.

"This will be a prolonged incident."

A resident has posted on Facebook a video of the blaze - https://www.facebook.com/jarrod.hiclking/videos/2818002151812683/

Onlookers saying the main shops in town - SPAR supermarket, the butcher and PJ's Country Wares are currently on fire.

"This is really sad guys, really said," the man sad.

More to come …