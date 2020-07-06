Menu
Man charged after alleged dangerous driving ends in crash
News

WATCH: Man's alleged dangerous driving ends in crash

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
6th Jul 2020 12:25 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM
A MAN has been captured on film driving in a Yamanto carpark, moments before crashing his car.

Police will allege the man, 29, was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9pm last night after reports a car had crashed into a pole.

A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly crashing his car into a power pole in Yamanto.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, one count of drink driving, one count of failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash and one count of obstructing police.

The man, 29, will front Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 4.

