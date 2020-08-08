Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
Basketball

WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

by Brayden Heslehurst
8th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Almost four months after the 2020 season was meant to tip-off, elite basketball is finally back in Queensland.

And we have a star-studded clash to headline the opening round of the revamped Queensland State League as usual heavyweights, the Logan Thunder, host competition newcomers the RedCity Roar at Bendigo Bank Stadium.

There will be superstars everywhere you look on the court for both the women's and men's clash.

The live-stream will be added to the top of the story just before 6pm.

In the men, a deep Thunder side featuring former NBL big man Mitch Young, Michael and Chris Cedar as well as young talents Kian Dennis and Atem Bior will clash with a RedCity team led by talents such as NBA G-League player William McDowell-White, Brisbane Bullets big man Harry Froling and speedster Verle Williams Jr.

Originally published as WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

basketball logan thunder redcity roar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girl, 12, found after amber alert issued

        Girl, 12, found after amber alert issued

        News THE missing 12-year-old was last seen on Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday morning.

        $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Premium Content $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Business More businesses will qualify to stay on JobKeeper life support

        REVEALED: Full gift register for WDRC councillors

        Premium Content REVEALED: Full gift register for WDRC councillors

        Council News See what gifts Western Downs councillors were given.

        LDMG confirm zero cases of COVID in South Burnett

        Premium Content LDMG confirm zero cases of COVID in South Burnett

        News Two people in the South Burnett have been charged