Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
News

Zero new cases as Qld tests record numbers

7th Aug 2020 10:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Zero new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded yet again in Queensland, as the state's testing blitz continues.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young are providing an update on the latest coronavirus data.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Dr Young earlier this morning took to ABC radio to say she was "not surprised" that one of the latest local coronavirus cases turned out to be a false-negative result.

A woman from Ipswich tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but Queensland Health last night confirmed she did not, in fact, have the virus.

Dr Young said that almost 100,000 Queenslanders had been tested for coronavirus since the state's latest COVID scare, which she said increased the risk of a false-positive COVID reading.

"We do get them very occasionally and given that we've tested nearly 100,000 Queenslanders since those three women came back from Melbourne, I'm not surprised," Dr Young told ABC radio.

Queensland Police also confirmed this morning that a 'border bubble' would be created between the Gold Coast and The Tweed.

People who live either side of the border will be allowed to move freely between the Gold Coast and Tweed Shire for any reason from 1am on Saturday.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Zero new cases as Qld tests record numbers

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 steve miles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LDMG confirm zero cases of COVID in South Burnett

        Premium Content LDMG confirm zero cases of COVID in South Burnett

        News The South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group has confirmed there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

        Employee sacked for ripping off southwest business

        Premium Content Employee sacked for ripping off southwest business

        News The man saved himself hundreds of dollars, until he got caught.

        Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

        News “LEAVE my courtroom.” A woman facing 12 charges is under investigation after...