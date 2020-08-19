Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: St Mary’s up for Allan Langer Cup

Jason Gibbs
18th Aug 2020 3:41 PM | Updated: 19th Aug 2020 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LEAGUE: Sitting in fourth place St Mary's need a win to keep their Allan Langer Cup semi-final dreams alive.

The Toowoomba college away to Wavell State High who currently equal top spot in the prestigious schoolboys rugby league competition.

St Mary's head into the game determined to improve on their last performance a 16-6 loss to Palm Beach Currumbin.

The match, as well as a host of Walters and Aaron Payne Cup fixtures, will be livestreamed by the The Chronicle exclusively for our digital subscribers.

Walters Cup and Langer Trophy

Wednesday: Marsden High v Ipswich Boys High (Walters Cup 3pm, Langer Trophy 4pm), Keebra Park v PBC (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm), Wavell v St Mary's (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm.

Cowboys Challenge and Payne Cup

Tuesday: Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College (Payne Cup 11am, Cowboys Challenge 12.30pm).

Wednesday: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay (Cowboys Challenge 10.30, Payne Cup 11.30), Mackay State High v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge 12.45, Payne Cup 1.45pm).

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream editors picks rugby league st mary's st mary's college st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Premium Content Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Crime Chinchilla police take a hardline on people who leave their cars vulnerable to theft, which can be 'detrimental to the safety of the community'.

        How to nominate community groups to receive $150k funding

        Premium Content How to nominate community groups to receive $150k funding

        Community ENTER NOW: Community groups in the southwest have the chance to receive up to...

        FREE EVENT: Hakuna Matata your way into the weekend

        Premium Content FREE EVENT: Hakuna Matata your way into the weekend

        News RESCHEDULED: Council is sprinkling a little bit of Disney magic to the Miles and...