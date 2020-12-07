Menu
Health

WATCH LIVE: Premier’s COVID update after three new cases

by Hayden Johnson
7th Dec 2020 9:45 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is providing an update on Queensland's response to coronavirus and the ongoing the border closure to South Australia.

Ms Palaszczuk will be speaking around 9.45am from Parliament House.

It comes after three new cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours - all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

There are currently 16 active cases across the state. There have been 1215 total cases since the pandemic started.

