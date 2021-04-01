WATCH LIVE: Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

The lockdown on Greater Brisbane will lift at midday on Thursday, despite Queensland recording 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Nine of them have been detected in hotel quarantine. The other was locally acquired and linked to a known cluster tied to a Byron Bay hens' party.

That takes the latest Princess Alexandra Hospital nurse cluster to 12 cases.

"Easter is good to go," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Ms Palaszczuk said all Queenslander would still need to carry a mask with them for the next two weeks when they left home.

"If you are outdoors and can't socially distance, put a mask on, it's as simple as that," the Premier said.

For the next two weeks, all Queenslanders will be required to carry a mask when they leave their home and to wear them in indoor spaces.

Anyone attending food or beverage establishments will have to be seated, and won't be able to order food from the bar.

Gatherings at homes during the Easter long weekend will be restricted to 30 people, while dancing will be barred in venues.

Events over the Easter long weekend can still proceed if they have a COVID checklist, but authorities are urging people to wear masks if they can't socially distance.

The lifted restrictions will mean Easter services can go ahead, and there can be 100 per cent capacity if the seating is ticketed.

There are currently 82 active cases in Queensland hospitals.

There were three new cases in Queensland yesterday, two of them the result of community transmission, and linked to a cluster tied to a Princess Alexandra Hospital nurse.

Ms Palaszczuk said high testing rates, low case numbers, and the fact that community transfer was linked to existing cases, was positive sign for Easter.

But businesses have hit out after she delayed announcing her decision on the lockdown until this morning, saying they were "living and dying by the 9am update".

Queensland's peak business group says it thought Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would provide an update last night after she said on Monday "we'll also be reviewing it (the lockdown) on Wednesday night".

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to announce lockdown decision after state's anxious wait