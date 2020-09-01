Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Student, nurse test positive as border dodger busted

by Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A nurse, school student and infected Victorian border dodger are among the new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

All the new Queensland-based cases are linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster in the state's southeast.

One of the infected is a 37-year-old male nurse from Ipswich Hospital and the other is a 18-year-old male student at Staines Memorial College, Redbank Plains.

The nurse, who was working in the hospital's COVID ward, was suffering from abdominal pain, a symptom not usually associated with coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also revealed police apprehended a 48-year-old man who came from Victoria who was known to be positive with COVID-19.

He arrived via a flight (JQ560) at 9.19am yesterday.

"This is great work from the police that have been able to apprehend this man who was trying to get into Queensland," she said.

"This goes to show how strong our order measures are and the fact that they are working."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar

As of yesterday, there were 27 active cases in Queensland with Deputy Premier Steven Miles warning restrictions on large gatherings were likely to remain for at least another month.

Those restrictions, which limit visitors in homes to no more than 10, are in place across Brisbane, Logan, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks health live updates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        News Queensland faces another month of tough COVID-19 restrictions while the state’s borders will remained locked down under a national hot spot system.

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country...

        Resource sector the ‘solution’ to state’s unemployment woes

        Premium Content Resource sector the ‘solution’ to state’s unemployment woes

        Business THE gas industry is the solution to Queensland’s financial problems, according to...

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained