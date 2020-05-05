Menu
Scott Morrison meets with Jacinda Ardern before preparing for a live update on virus.
WATCH THE LIVE UPDATE: PM says restrictions will ease

Sherele Moody
5th May 2020 2:26 PM
THE Australian PM is updating the country on the COVID-19 latest.

Scott Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.

"It is not just being able to go back to a workplace that is safe but also about being able to do that confidently," he said.

"Let's not forget when we ease these restrictions, you will see numbers increase in some areas, you will see outbreaks occur in other places, that is to be expected.

"What matters is how you deal with it, and how you respond to it.

"It s important that businesses, employees and employers have the tools to deal with the Covid-19 environment and ensure they are all working together to support a COVID-19 safe workplace."

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison has revealed how many Australians have sought income help.

By day's end, more than one million people will have had their claims processed for Jobseeker payments.

Around five million Australian are estimated to be accessing the JobKeeper support and more than one million have asked to access their super.

At least 384,000 businesses are accessing around $7 million in cash flow assistance.

Mr Morrison said downloads of the CovidSafe app had passed five million - well short of the 16 million he would like to see.

"If you have come into contact with someone who also has the app who has been infected by COVID-19 you will know and people will get in touch with you so they can tell you you have been officially compromised by the virus," he said.

"And then you can make decisions to make sure you protect your other family members and those in your household and around you."

Earlier today Mr Morrison met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to talk about travel bans and other issues.

Ms Adern said safety remained "top of mind" for any potential easing of restrictions to allow flights between her country and our's

Ms Adern said she was "comfortable and confident" New Zealand would not receive COVID-19 cases from Australia if travel between the two countries resumed.

"Equally we won't export them," she said.

Ms Adern said relaxing the travel ban would not mean imposing a 14-day quarantine requirement.

