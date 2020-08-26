Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
St Mary’s Blake Moore fires off a pass during his side’s Allan Langer Cup clash with Wavell State High.
St Mary’s Blake Moore fires off a pass during his side’s Allan Langer Cup clash with Wavell State High.
News

WATCH LIVE: Must win cup clash for St Mary’s

Jason Gibbs
26th Aug 2020 9:49 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Mary's mission today is simple - beat Keebra Park.

Locked in a three-way tie for the last Allan Langer Cup finals spot, the Toowoomba college has to win to keep its finals dreams alive.

Ipswich State High and Marsden State High are also in contention with St Mary's trailing both sides on points differential.

St Mary's will be hoping minor premier hopefuls Palm Beach Currumbin and league powerhouse Wavell SHS get the better of Marsden and Ipswich respectively.

Tune in live at right here from 3pm for the Walters Cup fixture between St Mary's and Keebra Park, and from 4pm for the school's must win Allan Langer Cup clash.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

allan langer cup ipswich state high school ipswich state high school rugby league keebra park rugby league st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Six new COVID cases in NSW

      Six new COVID cases in NSW
      • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health As authorities race to find the missing link between coronavirus clusters at Logan and Brisbane’s youth detention centre, two possible culprits have emerged.

        REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        Premium Content REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        News COUNCIL has revealed why the community consultation meeting for the Tara Pool...

        Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war medal

        Premium Content Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war...

        Rural THE 97-year-old veteran remembers riding his bike three hours to Toowoomba to...

        How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        Premium Content How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        News A NEW survey will invite Chinchilla residents to submit their ideas on how to build...