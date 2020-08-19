Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

by Jesse Kuch
19th Aug 2020 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions kick off this afternoon, with Marsden SHS hosting Ipswich SHS.

Kick off is at 3pm for the Walters Cup followed by the main event, the Langer Cup, at 4pm.

Both games will be streamed live at couriermail.com.au in this story.

RELATED LINKS

COREY'S LAST LINE TAKES SOME BEATING

FIFITA MAGIC RUBS OFF ON MARSDEN TRIO BOUND FOR TITANS

CAN WAVELL SHS PRODUCE ANOTHER UPSET WIN?

SCHOOL FOOTY SHOW

REPLAY OF WAVELL'S WIN OVER MARSDEN SHS

Following the livestreams, both matches will be available as replays to subscribers.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS

LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP

3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup

4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup

4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup

4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup

5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup

5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

editors picks ipswich shs langer cup marsden shs rugby sport walters cup

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Transplant to help man live: 'I have four kidneys inside me'

        Premium Content Transplant to help man live: 'I have four kidneys inside me'

        Health A TOOWOOMBA man has urged people to become organ donors after undergoing two lifesaving transplant procedures.

        Big night ends in court date for Dulacca driver

        Premium Content Big night ends in court date for Dulacca driver

        News MAN pulled over in Dulacca had eight beers and four shots of whiskey the night...

        UPDATE: Men pulled over on Zeller St Chinchilla charged

        Premium Content UPDATE: Men pulled over on Zeller St Chinchilla charged

        News HERE’S the reason why a police car and paddy wagon were stopped on Zeller St.

        Community consultation date set for Tara Pool Masterplan

        Premium Content Community consultation date set for Tara Pool Masterplan

        News THE Western Downs council is hosting a community information session for the...