Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

QUEENSLAND has for the second day in a row recorded two new cases of coronavirus, with the state's total remaining at 1026.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has just announced that anyone in Queensland with any respiratory symptoms can now be tested across the state.

Dr Young said the state had the capacity to ramp up testing.

"We know that if you come forward and if you have COVID-19, the quicker you are to isolate yourself from the rest of the world, the better," she said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said there have been more than 95,000 tests conducted.

He said 375 of Queensland's 1026 cases were confirmed while the infected people were quarantine, which proved the effectiveness of the state's tough quarantine measures.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said a statewide blitz on the more than 3500 Queenslanders in quarantine had found 93 per cent were complying.

"It's great to see 93 per cent playing by the riles, but we want to get that up to 100 per cent," she said.

"… they hold the fate of 5 million fellow Queenslanders in their hands."

Ms D'Ath reminded those in quarantine of the significant fines they faced if they did not comply.

"If you break quarantine, even if you just take the dog out for a walk, you'll be automatically fined $1334 and in some cases you can be fined up to $13,345," she said.

Ms D'Ath said Queensland's coronavirus enforcement taskforce was growing in capability, with 500 public servants to do online training for contract tracing.

It comes after two new cases were recorded yesterday. There have only been eight since Monday, including two 24-hour periods with no new cases.

As of yesterday, there were 1026 cases of coronavirus reported in Queensland with 282 of those still active.