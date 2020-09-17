Deputy Premier Steven Miles is this morning providing an update on active COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

It comes after there were no new cases yesterday and only one new case in the past four days.

Miles said yesterday the latest genome sequencing had found the cases to be closely related.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is providing an update on Queensland’s COVID-19 cases. Picture: Attila Csaszar

He said restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast and Darling Downs would be loosened from 8am today, after more than a fortnight had passed without a case in either region.

Queensland has recorded 1149 cases of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 since late January.

An 83-year-old man was the last Queenslander to have died from COVID-19 in April.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day rolling average has dipped even further after 28 new cases of coronavirus were recorded overnight, along with eight deaths.

Thursday's figures are the lowest since 20 cases were recorded on June 24.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Deputy Premier updates on COVID-19