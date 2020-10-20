Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

WATCH LIVE: Aspley election debate

20th Oct 2020 11:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Queensland Election campaign is full swing and all eyes are on the seat of Aspley today, as The Courier-Mail partners with Sky News and our sister publications throughout the state to deliver a special live debate.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, the live streamed debate gives voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debates provide a forum where we tackle the issues that matter most to readers, giving candidates the opportunity showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate the debate in the key seat of Aspley.

Candidates live in the Sky studios include incumbent Labor Aspley MP Bart Mellish and his LNP challenger, former Brisbane City Councillor Amanda Cooper.

Watch all the action live from 12pm in this article, with the stream going live at noon.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used needles

        Premium Content Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used...

        News A GAS worker who drove drunk with a protein bucket filled with vials, and used needles, placed himself in hot water at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

        Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western Downs

        Premium Content Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western...

        News A WESTERN Downs property ideal for local farmers looking to expand is on the market...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top rated

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top...

        News IN A JOINT effort of love and support between families, the community, and staff ...