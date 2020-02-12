Menu
Jandowae floodwaters peak
WATCH: Jandowae flood peaks above 2011 level

Michael Nolan
by
12th Feb 2020 2:40 PM
CONTRACT pilot Glen Little watched the 2011 floods cover his town, and believed today's inundation was higher. 

"I was talking to a mate in town and he has the 2011 level marked on his home," Mr Little said. 

"This flood was higher."

Mr Little took the sky in his helicopter today sensing the spectacle of so much water in town after such a long drought.

He captured these dramatic photos of the water at its height. 

"We just took the family up and had a look around," he said. 

"I thought 'holy dooley', it was a lot of water." 

