VIDEO: Hunt ‘rattled’ after instigating weigh-in brawl

Fists flew at the fiery weigh-in between Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt on Tuesday morning.

Hunt's animal instinct took over at Taronga Zoo as Gallen stepped on the scales, with the UFC knockout king charging at the league legend, shoving him before being hauled back by his team, and then coming back to throw a left hook that narrowly missed Gallen's chin.

Gallen described Hunt's blow-up as unprofessional and that it was a display of the heavyweight favourite feeling the pressure.

Hunt stormed out of the Zoo's function room immediately after the weigh-in, ignoring his media commitments.

"I've been a professional the whole way, a veteran of combat sports for 30 years wants to carry on like that, it did shock me a little bit," Gallen said.

"I saw every part of [the punch] coming too, just like I'll see every part of it coming tomorrow night. I saw him moving towards me, I saw him try to throw a left hook, I'll see it all tomorrow too.

"I think he's feeling the pressure. I said from the start I'm going to shock everyone, I'm going to embarrass him. A bloke who has been involved with the sport for 30 years is under pressure - I've had him rattled from the start.

"Every interview we've done, yesterday he referred back to me talking about rugby league, he couldn't comprehend I was actually giving him a rap comparing him to Andrew Johns, he couldn't comprehend that.

"I've got him rattled in every way and I've just got to win tomorrow night."

Hunt surprised Gallen by hitting the scales leaner than expected, though the mixed martial artist still has a huge size advantage, weighing in at 127.kg, to Gallen who is at 103.6kg.

"He was a bit lighter than I thought he was going to be, I expected him to come over 130," Gallen said. "He looks in good shape."

