WATCH: How the Miles servo smash and grab unfolded

POLICE have released vision of two people breaking into a Miles service station early yesterday morning.

On Tuesday night a grey Hyundai Sonata was stolen from a Daisy Street residence.

Two men in the vehicle were recorded on CCTV breaking into the service station on McNulty Street around 1.45am. One of the men smashed the front glass door then both men stole cigarettes and soft drinks from the store.

The men were both wearing hoodies, long pants and face masks, with one wearing work boots and the other Nike shoes.

The Hyundai was located on Colamba Street Miles around 11am yesterday.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.