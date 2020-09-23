Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Dilkoon Crash
News

WATCH: How did this SUV end up here?

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 5:44 PM | Updated: 6:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has escaped with relatively minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving appeared to be airborne for about 10 metres before crashing into an embankment.

The driver and sole occupant of the Queensland-registered black Ford SUV involved in the single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon on Wednesday afternoon was transported to Grafton Base Hospital with facial injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman injured in crash north of Grafton

 

A black Ford SUV was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examine
A black Ford SUV was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examine

 

But just how did the vehicle end up where it did?

Heading south, the vehicle appeared to have veered across the wrong of a straight section of road and tore through the guard rail, blasting some of its structures several metres into the bushland.

 

A black Ford SUV was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner
A black Ford SUV was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

 

Tyre tracks indicated the vehicle travelled along a clearing parallel to the road for about 20 metres, until the tracks end where the ground suddenly drops away.

The vehicle came to rest some distance up the opposite embankment, about 10 metres away from the ledge and beyond very rocky terrain and a significant watercourse. There is no obvious evidence on the vehicle to suggest it travelled through water, nor tracks or debris below road level.

 

A black Ford SUV was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examine
A black Ford SUV was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examine

 

While official investigations are ongoing, it appears the driver of this vehicle survived a terrifying airborne experience.

A Clarence Valley Council representative told The Daily Examiner the existing guard rail had only been installed in recent weeks.

Police conducted alternating traffic conditions while ambulance attended the driver and crews removed debris from the road. Normal traffic conditions resumed about 90 minutes after the incident.

 

Photos
View Gallery
airborne single vehicle crash summerland way
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Outback blast: State targets truckies in $500k claim

        Premium Content Outback blast: State targets truckies in $500k claim

        News The owner of a road train involved in a fiery crash that triggered the largest explosion in Australian transportation history is being sued for more than $500k

        New Jandowae pool manager makes splash with summer plan

        Premium Content New Jandowae pool manager makes splash with summer plan

        News AFTER leaving the region more than 25 years ago, Jandowae’s newest Aquatic Centre...

        BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        Premium Content BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        News Queensland has had no new COVID-19 cases overnight

        Maranoa councillor on rumours of switch to Federal politics

        Premium Content Maranoa councillor on rumours of switch to Federal politics

        News Cameron O'Neil on rumours he will run for Groom