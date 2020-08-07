WATCH: Heavy rainfall provides relief to Western Downs properties

THE Western Downs has received relief from the dry conditions with some much-needed rainfall, however it looks as though that rain will be short-lived.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said less than one millimetre of rain was predicted for the weekend across the region, despite the solid lashing of rain the region received on Friday morning.

Compensating for the lack of rain, however, will be clear days ahead.

"The showers and rain we have over Dalby today will be easing up overnight tonight and in the early hours of tomorrow morning so we have a very slim chance of showers for the region tomorrow morning but that'll clear off and it'll be a generally very sunny weekend after that," Ms Hoff said.

"We're going to have some cold but clear air coming up from the southern states so this will keep us generally cloud free this weekend but will drop our minimum temperatures down.

"We're forecasting a minimum temperature of 11 degrees overnight tonight until Saturday morning and a maximum of 23 on Saturday morning but then a minimum temperature of four between Saturday and Sunday and only a maximum of 17 degrees on Sunday."

The cold nights and sunny days will continue through next week, and temperatures are sitting slightly above average for this time of year.