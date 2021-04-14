Menu
WATCH: Final day of under 16 state championships

Tom Threadingham
14th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
Queensland's best under 16 cricketers will look to finish strong when they run out for the third and final day of the livestreamed state championships on the Coast.

News Corp will be streaming from Field 1 only, with a 50-over clash between Embers and Flares to be broadcast from 9am.

Meanwhile, Sparks and Flash will face off on Field 2 (not livestreamed).

Embers head into their livestreamed clash after a gritty Twenty20 victory over Flash on Tuesday.

While they only posted 87 runs, a strong bowling effort saw them take the win by eight runs.

Flares have one win to their name, winning over Flash on Monday but losing to Sparks on Tuesday.

THE SCHEDULE

Wednesday

9am EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)

9am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2). Not livestreamed

