Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Dust storm at Quilpie. Credit: Meggie Rutledge via Storyful
Weather

WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

by Layla Ferris
17th Jan 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE extraordinary moment a dust storm enveloped a Quilpie property, west of Roma, yesterday afternoon has been captured on video.

This timelapse, filmed by Meggie Rutledge, shows a massive wall of dust moving across a stretch of land near Quilpie.

Rutledge said the dust "almost instantly turned day to night."

"Following the dust cloud was thunder, lightning, and some heavy rain," Rutledge told Storyful.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning earlier on Thursday afternoon, saying parts of Queensland could be hit with damaging winds and heavy rain. 

More Stories

Show More
dust storm editors picks quilpie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen's leg amputated to save life after farming horror

        premium_icon Teen's leg amputated to save life after farming horror

        Rural Teenager recalls having his leg amputated in a horror farming accident as he meets the LifeFlight heroes who saved his life.

        South west’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        premium_icon South west’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        Offbeat FROM cheating FIFO husbands to mullet-bearing cowboys, these are the worst Roma...

        Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three years

        premium_icon Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three...

        News AFTER being sentenced for the third time in three years for similar offences, the...

        Drug-driving daughter sends death threats to mum

        premium_icon Drug-driving daughter sends death threats to mum

        News Woman caught twice for drug driving left death threats to her mother