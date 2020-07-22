Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Federal Backpackers knocked down
News

WATCH: Demolition of the Federal underway

Mikayla Haupt
22nd Jul 2020 7:05 PM | Updated: 8:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Demolition of the Federal Backpackers is well underway.

The building was gutted by fire on Monday night after a blaze is believed to have started in the neighbouring Spotted Dog Tavern. 62 backpackers escaped from the hostel uninjured.

Specialist equipment arrived in Bundaberg this afternoon after engineers inspected the remains of the building and deemed it too unsafe for fire investigators to enter.

 

Crews continue to hose the remnants of the building.
Crews continue to hose the remnants of the building.

 

Barriers were erected and an excavator is being used to begin dismantling it from the top.

The third and second floors are now down and crews are continuing to work into the night on what's left of the building.

Crews hosed the building to control dust and evening rain also helped as onlookers gathered to watch.

 

The top floor is dismantled.
The top floor is dismantled.

 

The NewMail understands that the entire building is likely to levelled overnight.

Earlier today Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Area Commander John Pappas said throughout the past 24 hours the fire investigation team had been working alongside police, the Bundaberg Regional Council and structural engineers to determine the fate of the Federal Backpackers.

Mr Pappas described the structural integrity of the building "challenged".

 

 

The top two floors are down.
The top two floors are down.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

demolition works editors picks federal backpackers
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions allocated to improve our parks and outdoor areas

        premium_icon Millions allocated to improve our parks and outdoor areas

        News A multi-million-dollar, record-breaking spend will transform beloved parks across the Western Downs region. Here’s the parks getting a makeover:

        The council fees you don’t have to pay this year

        premium_icon The council fees you don’t have to pay this year

        News INSIDE: The full list of council charges you won’t have to pay this year

        Council’s bold plan to diversify economy: Tourism

        premium_icon Council’s bold plan to diversify economy: Tourism

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council has announced a big plan to boost local tourism.

        Roads, bridges and footpaths to get major cash splash

        premium_icon Roads, bridges and footpaths to get major cash splash

        News THE Western Downs has the largest road network of any local government in...