Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cairns Marlins player Azrial Goyne. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn
Cairns Marlins player Azrial Goyne. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld U14 Boys State Champs

by Matthew McInerney and Brayden Heslehurst
26th Sep 2020 6:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

We have arrived at the pointy end of the draw at the Basketball Queensland under-14 Boys' State Championships.

Early Settler Stadium, the home of the Cairns Marlins, is hosting the tournament, which finishes on Sunday.

The Cairns Post is showing every game on Court 1 live - 28 games in total - from the first pool fixtures to the gold medal match on Sunday.

Sean O’Reilly from Cairns Marlins tries to get past Gabriel Canto and Dylan Brown from the Townsville Heat. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn
Sean O’Reilly from Cairns Marlins tries to get past Gabriel Canto and Dylan Brown from the Townsville Heat. Picture: Romy Bullerjahn

More than 20 teams will be featured in the first three days of the live stream.

 

WATCH THE REPLAYS

Day 1: Teams take the court for the their first state title games

Day 2: Competition heats up in FNQ as the finals picture gets clearer

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Saturday

8am: Cairns Stingers v Southern Districts Trojans Black - Division 2

9.30am: Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors - Division 1

11am: SWM Pirates Gold v Cairns Marlins - Division 1

12.30pm: Emerald Chargers v SC Phoenix Orange - Division 3

2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Cairns Stingers - Division 2

3.30pm: Division 1, semi-final 1

5pm: Division 1, semi-final 2

 

SUNDAY

8am: Division 2, semi-final 1

9.30am: Division 2, playoff 5 v 6

11am: Division 1, playoff 5 v 6

12.30pm: Division 1, bronze medal game

2.15pm: Division 1, gold medal game

Finals draw is dependent on results and will be confirmed after the last group games on Saturday.

 

 

Originally published as Watch Day 3 of the Basketball Qld U14 Boys State Champs

More Stories

basketball cairns sport u14

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        Politics With the Queensland election coming up, here’s an in-depth guide on all people need to know about voting early, COVID-safety measures and more.

        Alleged drug trafficking teen throws gargoyle at car window

        Premium Content Alleged drug trafficking teen throws gargoyle at car window

        Crime 'Reasonably good looking' teen told what would happen to him in jail

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...