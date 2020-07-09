WATCH: Dalby business prepares to lift monument into place

DALBY Machinery Centre has been hard at work to prepare for Dalby's newest tourist attraction to be put into place.

An extremely rare locomotive called TL503 arrived at DMC on Thursday morning, hours before it was expected to.

Standing at over 3.5 metres tall, the blue and yellow train will front the Warrego Highway at the corner of Winton Street, near Dalby's main entrance from Brisbane.

DMC owner Doug Machin purchased the train because he's always had a fascination with them since he grew up on his family's farm.

"My grandfather came out as a station master at MacAlister in the 1950s and I've always had an attachment to trains," he said.

Workers have been working hard to get the rail line and 140 tonne cranes set up for the lift tomorrow morning.

BIG TRAIN: The TL153 will be lifted into place on Friday morning.