Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Police play firefighters to save house
News

Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

by Maddy Morwood
8th Apr 2021 1:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police officers are being hailed as heroes after jumping to the aid of an unsuspecting mother and child at a house fire in far north Queensland.

The officers were conducting proactive enforcement in East Innisfail on Saturday afternoon when they noticed heavy smoke from a Phyllis Street address.

Incredible footage shared by Queensland Police show the two police men approaching a large shed heavily engulfed in flames sitting in proximity behind a house.

The video shows the two officers yelling out to alert anyone inside the house, which was dangerously close to also catching alight.

Senior Constable Ogilvie and Constable Rohder rescued a mother and a child who were inside their home and unaware of the danger unfolding outside.

They used a garden hose to douse the fire while they waited for emergency services.

Queensland police said the pair possibly saved not only both houses, but also two lives.

"They have the potential to be poached into a new career after their quick action," a spokesman said.

Originally published as Watch: Cops hose down situation, save mother and child

More Stories

editors picks fire heroism police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boyce urges JobSeekers to help with fruit picker shortage

        Premium Content Boyce urges JobSeekers to help with fruit picker shortage

        News Callide MP Colin Boyce called on the state and federal government to step up and address the labour shortage of fruit pickers which is crippling farmers across the...

        Puppy’s abduction leaves owner, breeder ‘devastated’

        Premium Content Puppy’s abduction leaves owner, breeder ‘devastated’

        Crime Heartless assailants who kidnapped a small puppy from the Dalby Showgrounds are...

        Western Downs driver allegedly on drugs stuck in floodwaters

        Premium Content Western Downs driver allegedly on drugs stuck in floodwaters

        Crime CHARGED: A man has been charged with multiple alleged offences after police found...

        Chinchilla’s million-dollar commercial properties up for grabs

        Premium Content Chinchilla’s million-dollar commercial properties up for...

        Property FOR SALE: From million-dollar industrial properties, popular restaurants, to a...