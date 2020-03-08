Watch: Campaign gets dirty with attack ad

BRISBANE'S council election looks likely to get dirty, with both Labor and the LNP's lord mayoral candidates launching negative campaigns against each other.

Labor yesterday unveiled a new attack ad fronted by their candidate Patrick Condren, in which he calls LNP Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner "shifty."

Cr Schrinner meanwhile launched a blistering rebuke on Labor's proposed plan to tie rates to inflation, saying it would create a $117 million "black hole" in council's finances.

In the new ad, released at the weekend, Mr Condren accused the LNP of spending $4 million in ratepayer funds on "glossy, self-serving junk mail".

The ad shows Mr Condren sweeping away council newsletters, champagne glasses and Christmas lights. Picture: ALP.

"An extra $100,000 goes straight into the mayor shifty Schrinner's personal bank account with no receipts needed," Mr Condren can be heard saying, referring to generous allowances given to senior councillors.

The allowance is legal.

Mr Condren's comments are accompanied by imagery of his sweeping away council flyers, champagne glasses and airline tickets.

Labor Lord Mayor candidate Patrick Condren has launched a new ad slamming his rival. Picture: John Gass/AAP

Talking to The Courier-Mail, Mr Condren defended the TV spot as expressing the anger of local residents.

"My No.1 priority is to put the focus back on the suburbs forgotten by the LNP council," he said.

Cr Schrinner said the tone of Labor's campaign was "disappointing."

"Mr Condren has been very negative in his approach to date, and I don't expect that to change," he said.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Mr Condren’s ad was disappointing, while also accusing his rival of creating a “black hole” in council’s coffers.

But Cr Schrinner refused to rule out also releasing negative attack ads.

"It is important though that people are aware of the risk of a Patrick Condren, Labor-led administration," he said.

"This is not about Mr Condren, it's about what he would do to the city."

Cr Schrinner accused the veteran TV reporter of being inexperienced, saying his plan to tie council rates to inflation would wipe $117 million off City Hall's budget books.

"We know that Labor can't manage money and this is just another example of where they make promises they can't keep and blow big holes in the budget," he said.