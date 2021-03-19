Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Boy casually pops a wheelie over flooding bridge
News

WATCH: Boy casually pops wheelie over flooding bridge

TIM JARRETT
19th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has captured the moment a boy casually popped a wheelie while crossing a flooded bridge, moments before it disappeared under water.

The video was taken by local resident Tara Lynch as Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen was closed to traffic.

The young boy was able to ride up on an elevated footpath, where he put on a show for the watching public.

Lavenders Bridge has now completely disappeared under water and will often do so during flood events, sometimes cutting the town in half for days.

Meanwhile, the entire town of Dorrigo has been cut off via its eastern approach after heavy rains caused a significant land-slip on Waterfall Way between Summervilles Road and Horseshoe Road, Thora.

Diversions are in place via the Gwydir Highway

bellingen bellinger river flood coffs harbour flooding coffs harbour floods orara river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires, including the state’s richest man whose fortune has soared to a staggering $9.76bn.

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Sharks, crocs and sewage pits: Police divers reveal their most heartbreaking...