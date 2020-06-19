Menu
Welcome to Our Place: Bill Speedy and Judith Russell
WATCH: Best bits of the west showcased by the locals

Jorja McDonnell
by
19th Jun 2020 2:51 PM

BOLLON is the beloved home of Bill Speedy and Judith Russell, and they are delighted to share it with the world.

The pair are the first stars for the Balonne Shire Council's newest tourism campaign, Welcome to our Place - geared at sharing locals' favourite things about the region with potential visitors.

Mr Speedy, a descendent of the Kooma indigenous people, shares his connection to Bollon spanning back generations; he takes visitors on guided walks by the Wallam Creek, giving life to the stories of his forebears .

Ms Russell met him over 20 years ago - not in Bollon, but in the Northern Territory, when he was among the first indigenous tour guides working at Uluru.

She said the pair have seen much of the outback, but Bollon is a special place for them, and it will be for visitors too.

"In all the years of our partnership we have lived in a number of different places around Australia, but Bollon is our home," she said.

"That's what it is to us, it's our home."

Want to see the video on Facebook? It is available to view and share HERE.

