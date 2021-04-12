WARREGO MP: Warns landholders to review valuation carefully

Member for Warrego Ann Leahy is urging landowners to carefully review their valuation notice and consider if they should lodge an objection against their new valuation by the end of this month.

“New valuations have been undertaken in the Western Downs, Balonne, Bulloo, Maranoa, Murweh, Paroo, and Quilpie Local Government areas and these should reflect the property market on 1st October 2020, the date of the valuation.”

Ms Leahy said the new valuation would take effect from June 20, 2021 for rating, land tax and state land rental purposes.

“I am aware of some landholders who have saved considerable sums of money on their local government rate bills by successfully objecting to an incorrect valuation,” Ms Leahy said.

Ms Leahy said one of the key requirements of the process for land valuation objections was that the objection must be properly made within 60 days of the date of the issue of the valuation.

At least one of these grounds of objection must be provided along with supporting information:

Check your land classification and allowances are correct.

Sales evidence supports a different value. (ie) specific details of comparable property sales and explain how each sale property compares to the valuation of your land. Comment can be made on the attributes of the sale property as compared to those of your property.

Physical characteristics or constraints on the use of the land support a different value.

Other issues which may affect the valuation.

Deduction for site improvements (DSI) – For land valued using site value only.

“Objections can be done online or for those landholders without internet access an objection kit that includes a step-by-step guide and form is available by phoning 1300 664 217,” Ms Leahy said.

“Valuation objections must be lodged within 60 days and must be lodged by May 31, 2021 on the Notice of Objection Forms which are available from local DNR offices or https://www.qld.gov.au/environment/land/title/valuation/objections/lodge-objections/process and further information is available from the call centre on 1300 664 217.”

