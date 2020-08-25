Warrego MP to review region’s landscape management laws

PLEDGING her support to farmers in the regions, Warrego MP Ann Leahy has announced the LNP will review and reform Queenslands landscape management laws.

Ms Leahy said the move would support regional jobs, and protect Queensland’s “valuable eco-systems”.

“There is a need to restore balance and science to Labor’s flawed current laws, to ensure improved food security and jobs for young people growing up in the bush,” Ms Leahy said.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government’s unfair and unworkable anti-farmer laws have hurt agriculture and destroyed business confidence in our regional communities.

“The LNP will restore balance and deliver a long-term, practical and workable landscape management framework for all Queenslanders.”

Ms Leahy said the review would seek practical and workable outcomes for farmers, on the following issues:

– Administrative accountability from government departments,

– Restoring sensible ‘right to enter’ requirements to protect landholder property rights,

– A sensible definition of high-value regrowth vegetation,

– Opportunities for considered and economically significant agricultural development,

– The development of a Landscape Restoration Code,

– The re-establishment of mulga and fodder area management plans with balanced self-assessable codes,

– Improving the quality of vegetation mapping in Queensland, and

– The development of commonsense laws to allow for appropriate bushfire mitigation clearing.

“If elected in October an incoming LNP Government will work with all agricultural, community and stakeholders throughout this review,” Ms Leahy said.

“This will ensure our vitally-important environmental assets are protected, while allowing new jobs to be created in agriculture.

“These laws will resolve the issues farmers have faced around harvesting fodder during this devastating drought, as well as supporting landholders in undertaking appropriate bushfire mitigation activities.”

Ms Leahy criticised the Labor Government for their “unfair” and “anti-farmer” laws.

“Only an LNP Government will introduce balanced laws that secure the future of farmers and regional communities,” she said.

“Only the LNP has a plan to stimulate the economy, create a decade of secure jobs and drag Queensland out of this recession.”