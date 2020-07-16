Menu
LNP plan to crack down on youth crime across South West.
Warrego MP outlines plan to crackdown on southwest crime

Georgie Adams
16th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
A PUSH for harsher laws to tackle soaring youth crime in the southwest is fuelled by Warrego MP Ann Leahy witnessing first-hand the misery and heartache caused by the juveniles.

Ms Leahy has been candid about meeting consitutents who have suffered at the hands of young criminals and the financial burden, sometimes in the tens of thousands of dollars, their crimes have caused.

Skyrocketing rates of youth crime and repeat offenders in southwest Queensland will be tackled by tough new laws and an overhaul to the justice system, if the LNP win the state election on October 31, Ms Leahy said.

As part of the plan, youth offenders on bail will be monitored 24/7, there will be mandatory detention for third convictions, a Community Payback Farm program will be established to rehabilitate repeat offenders, youth bail houses will be scrapped, and justice reinvestment will be trialled to increase early intervention.

“Everyone in the southwest has a right to feel safe in their home and on our roads where we have reports of youths driving in stolen vehicles,” Ms Leahy said.

“There have been reports of a spate of recent car thefts in the southwest by youths, and it is alleged that some of these youths were already on bail.

“There are families in my electorate who have already suffered a $50,000 loss because it was their car that was stolen and wrecked.

“We have a Labor State Government who won’t step up with laws to address the repeat behaviour of repeat youth offenders, in the meantime local families are paying the price for the Government’s lack of action.”

Ms Leahy said since Annastacia Palaszczuk became Premier, unlawful use of a motor vehicles has increased by 154 per cent in the southwest.

“The LNP’s plan is all about preventing youth crime, cracking down on offenders with new laws and tougher penalties and rehabilitating repeat offenders to break the cycle and slam the revolving door close,” she said.

“I know the people of southwest Queensland want a safe community and a strong economy that provides good, secure jobs.”

