Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SUBMIT YOUR RESPONSE: Warrego MP Ann Leahy said the state government’s decision to review the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 needed to be carefully scrutinised by anyone who makes a living from the production and breeding of animals. Picture: Liam Kidston.
SUBMIT YOUR RESPONSE: Warrego MP Ann Leahy said the state government’s decision to review the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 needed to be carefully scrutinised by anyone who makes a living from the production and breeding of animals. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Politics

Warrego MP calls for animal welfare review to be scrutinised

Sam Turner
26th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Warrego’s state member has called on animal breeders and livestock producers to carefully assess the state government’s review of animal welfare laws, citing a lack of practicality.

Queenslanders have been invited to have their say as the government begins a comprehensive investigation into animal welfare legislation, to ensure laws keep up to date with the public’s expectations.

Member for Warrego Ann Leahy said the state government’s decision to review these laws needed to be scrutinised by anyone who made a living from the production and breeding of animals.

“So often I see unintended consequences from these types of reviews,” Ms Leahy said.

“It is only after someone has been to court [and] been fined when the question is asked about the application of the law.

“I suggest those with the following interests take a long hard look at this review.”

Ms Leahy said those involved in feral pig hunting should investigate what is being proposed, as well as boarding kennel operators, or dog owners who regularly ride in their vehicles on large rural properties.

“I pose the question, if a farmer is in a buggy, the dog is working stock, and the dog has to be unrestrained to work the stock, would the operator be in a situation where they would be fined,” she said.

“Sometimes the practical application does not come through in these consultation reviews.”

Ms Leahy urged her constituents who made a living from animals to “make it their business” to submit feedback to the review, by either completing the survey, or uploading a written submission here.

All feedback must be lodged by midnight, May 21.

animal welfare laws rural animal owners warrego mp ann leahy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies and desperate businesses want to know where are all the workers?

        Woman flown to hospital after falling from horse

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after falling from horse

        News A woman had to be airlifted to hospital after she reportedly fell from a horse at a...

        REVEALED: More than $5 million of missing super in Dalby

        Premium Content REVEALED: More than $5 million of missing super in Dalby

        Money Dalby and Tara residents are being urged to take stock of their finances, with the...

        Chinchilla business opens storefront due to energy boom

        Premium Content Chinchilla business opens storefront due to energy boom

        News The Western Downs’ growing renewable energy sector has led to the consolidation of...