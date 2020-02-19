Warrego MP asked to leave parliament during heated exchange

MEMBER for Warrego Ann Leahy was kicked out of Question Time for an hour this week after a heated exchange about women’s health and hospital services in rural Queensland.

Ms Leahy became heated when discussing the case of a regional woman on the waiting list for breast reconstruction.

Ms Leahy said to be left waiting on a surgery reconstruction list for eight years is devastating, especially after fighting a battle against breast cancer.

“I will always stand up for regional women when it comes to their fight against breast cancer and for their patient care in the hospital system,” Ms Leahy said.

Ms Leahy criticised the priorities of premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and called for a change.

“It is simply not good enough that Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Labor Government wastes half a million dollars on changing a hospital name, when women are crying out for help on the waiting list to have their breast reconstruction surgery,” she said.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk’s priorities are all wrong when it comes to regional women’s needs.”