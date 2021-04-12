WARRANT ISSUED: Chinchilla mum dragging feet on drug charges

Chinchilla Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court there was cause for concern as a Chinchilla mum hadn’t taken any steps to deal with multiple alleged drug offences.

“(Waynette Judith Armstrong) hasn’t done anything since the 4th of March - a warrant is going to be issued and it will lie,” she said.

“She hasn’t contacted the court, there’s been no correspondence… the warrant issued will be postponed until the 22nd of April and she will get herself here in person.

“The fact that she hasn’t done anything for a month causes me concern.”

On Thursday, April 8, the court heard the mum was alleged to have committed the following offences; possessing a dangerous drug quantity exceeding schedule three, possessing a drug utensil, possessing property suspected of being connected with a drug offence, and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

When asked why Ms Armstrong wasn’t in court, defence lawyer Wes Seewald told Magistrate Mossop Ms Armstrong contacted the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service to say she couldn’t make it.

“She asked for her appearance to be excused, she rang ATSILS today to say she has a sick child,” he said.

Mr Seewald told the court Ms Armstrong had a case conference booked for the day after her court appearance on Friday, April 9.

If Ms Armstrong doesn’t appear in court on April 22, she will be arrested, and a fresh charge of failing to appear will be added to her alleged rap sheet.