Warra business fundraises to help family of drowned hero dad

DO IT FOR RICHY: Sunpork have organised a fundraiser for Richard Catbagan's family following his passing. Picture: Facebook

Colleagues of a courageous Dalby man who tragically lost his life in the surf at Noosa have banded together to help provide a future for his kids following his death.

SunPork in the Western Downs have organised a two week fundraising effort called A Day for Richard, to help raise money for the future education of Richard Catbagan’s three children.

Richard, 37, and his mate Denny Jade Caballa, 37, were swimming at Teewah Beach with their families on December 6, 2020, when disaster struck.

Their children were spotted struggling against a powerful rip, with the two courageous dads throwing caution to the wind and venturing out into the ocean.

Both men were pulled to the shore by a third bystander after they struggled against the treacherous waves to save their kids.

Emergency crews desperately attempted to revive them on the sands, however Richard and Denny both died at the scene.

Richard Catbagan and wife Sherilyn Catbagan. Richard died while trying to rescue their children from dangerous surf. Picture: Facebook

Five months on, the loss of Dalby father of three is still in fresh in the minds of those close to him, prompting this fundraising effort.

Richard’s former manager Rob Martyn said his death rocked SunPork, after working for the Western Downs business for nearly 10 years.

“He had made a significant contribution to Tong Park since he began, and was close to everyone in the business that met him,” Mr Martyn said.

“We’ve tried to be as supportive as we can to his wife Sherilyn and her children after Richard’s death.”

Mr Martyn said those at SunPork wanted to create a lasting legacy for Richard for a cause that was very close to him.

“The idea came from one of his colleagues, as they knew his kids’ education was a pretty big focus for him and Sherilyn, so we figured that’d be a good idea,” he said.

“It’s taken a bit of time, but we’ve been able to set-up a trust correctly, and hopefully we can raise a significant amount of money for him.”



Sherilyn was awarded her Australian citizenship on January 26 at a special ceremony in Dalby’s Thomas Jack Park, several years after Richard gained his permanent residency.

Sherilyn Catbagan receiving her Australian citizenship in Dalby on Australia Day, 2021. Picture: Sam Turner

Mr Martyn said SunPork was honoured to play a part in Sherilyn and Richard receiving their citizenship, with the company wanting to do everything the could to support their staff.

“A lot of our workers who join us want to stay in Australia and become permanent residents, and sometimes they will need support and sponsorship, and we always like to help out,” he said.

“Richard received his a few years ago, and Sherilyn had always planned to get hers and very much settle in Australia.

“They saw the opportunities they could provide to their children, and this fundraiser will raise money to do just that.”



The fundraising period will run for two weeks, starting on Monday April 19, and will culminate in a Day For Richard on April 30.

Workplaces in Dalby are encouraged to hold morning teas or lunches to raise money during the fortnight period, and fly a white balloon in memory of Richard on April 30.

You can donate online by heading to the GoFundMe here.

Those wanting to deposit funds raised in their office can email rob.martyn@sunporkfarms.com.au for details.

