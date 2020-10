WARNING: Ute broken down on Warrego Hwy blind corner. Pic: Supplied

A UTE has lost a wheel on the Warrego Highway which has caused it to stop in the west bound lane near a blind corner.

The incident occurred just after 3pm, on Thursday, October 29.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the traffic hazard is situated near Waitangi Rd, just past a lot of silos.

Drivers are warned to be cautions of the incident while driving.