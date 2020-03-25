WARNING: ’Up to 90% of Chinchilla businesses could close’

A SMALL percentage of Chinchilla and Western Downs businesses will be able to operate throughout the coming months, a local business leader has warned, as the Federal Government imposes stronger measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new restrictions Tuesday night, March 24, that will affect a raft of businesses across the region - including the closure of tattoo parlours, community centres, libraries, swimming pools, beauty shops, real estate actions/inspections, and galleries among other measures.

President of Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Shannon McDermott said local businesses, especially hospitality, are already feeling the sting of the new regulations.

“We’ve had quite a few businesses that have through government restrictions have had to close their doors or limit their business to takeaway services… that rolls on to effect a lot of local jobs which is obviously a big concern,” Mr McDermott said.

Mr McDermott said businesses should prepare for the worst as he expects up to 90 per cent of all local businesses will be forced to shut their doors.

“I think it’s possible that we will be moving into tighter restrictions… most non-essential businesses will be closed – and I assume that would account for 90 plus per cent of our businesses out here if not more that will be forced to close,’ Mr McDermott said.

“In all honesty, I think that’s probably the best place for everybody, the quicker we do that the quicker we slow the spread of coronavirus and the better the long-term outcome will be.”

Business do have options available, Mr McDermott said the government has put in place support measure and incentive that businesses should try and take advantage of.

“My biggest suggestion would be to talk to you accountant, most of the benefits that flow onto businesses will be through lodgement of their quarterly or month BAS,” he said.

“In times of crisis this is where your accountant comes in handy, they can look at what measures you have in place, and help you with planning to deal with the next phase of the virus and the possible restrictions that may or not come into place.”

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said the shutdowns are for the best.

Mr McVeigh said the Disaster Management Group acknowledged the “major impact” the shutdowns would have on the local economy and the community, but said council stood in a better position than most to be able to offer various forms of financial assistance because of their debt-free status.

In the meantime, locals are being urged to practice social distancing where possible.

“We do not want this virus to take hold,” Mr McVeigh said.

“We need to be making sure we are social distancing and that we do manage our contact.”

Mr McVeigh said it was “so disappointing” to see locals still stripping the shelves bare at local supermarkets and pleaded with the community to be more mindful of others.

“We have people in our community who only get to town once every seven to ten days and they come to town and the shelves are empty,” he said.

“I really request our community to be one that cares and shares for everyone.”

If you are a local business looking for information on government assistance, Queensland government has set up a hotline for businesses to call and talk one-on-one with a mentor: 1300 654 687.