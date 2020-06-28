Menu
LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: Chinchilla Police said they have received information that over this weekend the town will see a spike in crime. Pic: Supplied
News

WARNING: Thieves likely to target Chinchilla homes tonight

Peta McEachern
28th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
AS NIGHT falls in Chinchilla tonight, Sunday, June 28, thieves are likely to descend on unsuspecting families breaking into homes and stealing cars.

Chinchilla Police said they have received information that over the weekend the town will see a spike in crime.

"There is a high likelihood thieves will be actively looking to sneak into an insecure house, steal car keys and quietly steal a vehicle," the spokesman said.

"Make sure all entry points to your house are secure with all vehicles locked and the car keys well hidden.

"We all need to continue to work together as a community to make it harder for thieves who appear to have no regard for the trauma they cause to decent hard working people."

Earlier this month Chinchilla Police said Sunday nights and Monday mornings are a peak time for this type of criminal activity.

"Late on Sunday evenings and the early hours of Monday mornings appear to be a popular time for thieves to sneak into unlocked houses and steal car keys that are easily accessible," the spokesman said.

Given intelligence police have received indicating a spike in crime this weekend and heading into Sunday night, it is vital residents are extra vigilant in making sure their homes and vehicles are secured properly.

If you hear or see anything ring Policelink on 131444 to report any suspicious activity.

