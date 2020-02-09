WARNING: Storms heading to Western Downs to add to flooding

WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS: BOM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Western Downs region. Pic: Supplied

WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS: BOM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Western Downs region. Pic: Supplied

THE downpour inflicting havoc on Queensland's waterways hasn't skipped the Western Downs with a number of areas experiencing flooding, washed away and damaged roads.

There is more heavy rainfall on the way set to add to already flooded systems.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a sever thunderstorm warning for the following areas which are likely to receive a drenching: Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

WARNING: BOMs current weather warning for the Western Downs region. Pic: BOM

BOM said as active thunderstorms are developing across southeastern parts of Queensland, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Dalby was heavily impacted by floods as Myall Creek burst it's banks flooding the town early this morning, Sunday February 9.

FOR GET IT: Flood waters in Dalby this morning, Saturday February 9. PIC: Hamish Felton-Taylor

Western Downs regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said in an announcement that although Myall Creek has started to recede there is still concern of further flooding.

"One of the big concerns we do have is the potential for major thunder storms across the catchment area of Myall Creek and the impact that will have on out local residents in the town of Dalby," Mayor McVeigh said.

"We're asking everyone to be alert and be prepared for the impact that these rising waters may have on our region."

WDRC in co-ordination with the Department of Transport and Main Roads has released the following information on roads that are currently experience flooding or damage:

DALBY

•Moonie Highway Chainage, 149 600mm water over road, road closed

•Warrego Highway West Between Dalby and Miles Warrego Highway

Caution: Intermittent potholes along the entirety of the highway and shoulders due to recent rain.

•Drayton Street between Bunya St and Nicholson Warrego Highway

Caution: water over road

•Bunya Highway between Bell and Dalby various locations

Caution: water over road - drive to conditions

•Dalby Cecil Plains Road, 8km SE Dalby Oakey Creek Bridge, water over road 1.1m

•Edward St Weir Road Closed, water over road.

•Moreton Street, closed between Myall and Charles Streets, road closed

TARA

•Flinto Road, Kinkabilla crossing

Caution water over road

•Timothy Road Chainage 3.0, large amounts of debris over road and bitumen loss

•Aplets Road water over road, road closed

MILES

•Kogan Condamine Rd, Chainage 66.15

Caution: bitumen lifted and washed out.

Traffic lights in place, access down to one lane.

•Condamine Meandarra Rd, Forthinghams Gully

Caution: water over road

WANDOAN

•Roma Taroom Road Kanaroo Creek crossing, water receded, debris removed.

Emergency services are reminding drivers to not drive through flood waters and to put safety first.

Stay up to date with the latest information by clicking the link below:

Western Downs Regional Council

Department of Transport and Main Roads

Bureau of Meteorology

In case of an emergency, call emergency services on triple-0, or the State Emergency Service on 132 500.