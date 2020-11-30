Menu
WARNING: Stolen car dumped by thieves looking for getaway car
Peta McEachern
30th Nov 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:55 PM
CHINCHILLA residents have been warned to lock up as alleged car thieves are on the hunt for a getaway car.

ALLEGED car thieves have dumped a stolen car in Chinchilla, and are allegedly looking for a getaway car in the Zeller and Sheriff area.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the car was found at 10.30am on Monday, November 30. 

"The car is being towed and forensics will investigating," she said. 

The Chinchilla police urged residents to ensure their vehicles are locked, and keys are well hidden. 

"Police believe offenders… (aged) between 14 and 17 years of age are actively looking to steal another car," police said in a statement. 

"(We) believe the youths… have now split up and gone into hiding.

"Please make sure your houses are locked up with the car keys well hidden.

"If you see someone in your yard please ring triple zero, it is likely these persons will be attempting to steal a car to leave town on so please lock up."

Call PoliceLink on 131444 if you have nay information.

