Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WARNING: Severe thunderstorm heading for Western Downs. Pic: Peter Carruthers
WARNING: Severe thunderstorm heading for Western Downs. Pic: Peter Carruthers
Breaking

WARNING: Severe thunderstorm heading for Western Downs

Peta McEachern
2nd Jan 2021 10:30 PM | Updated: 10:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for Dalby to prepare for severe storms which may also affect the Chinchilla district.

BOM said severe thunderstorms were detected on their weather radar near Tipton, prompting them to issue the weather warning for parts of Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast District at 10.20pm on Saturday, January 2.

As the thunderstorms track north, BOM said the system is likely to hit Dalby at 11.20pm.

The storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
chinchilla community dalby community severe thunder storms severe weather warning western downs weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        78 PHOTOS: Chinchilla Club Hotel’s epic NYE party

        Premium Content 78 PHOTOS: Chinchilla Club Hotel’s epic NYE party

        News Check out every photo taken at the Club Hotel’s wild west Rodeo Street Party:

        Dalby man spends New Years in cell for alcohol offence

        Premium Content Dalby man spends New Years in cell for alcohol offence

        News ARRESTED: After being arrested by police on NYE, when the clock struck 12, a Dalby...

        One hospitalised after Chinchilla car crash

        Premium Content One hospitalised after Chinchilla car crash

        News Two people were injured after a car crash in Chinchilla on New Years Eve. Cause of...

        Chinchilla warned to be on guard during NYE

        Premium Content Chinchilla warned to be on guard during NYE

        News LOCK UP: Chinchilla police warn residents to remain vigilant during New Years Eve...