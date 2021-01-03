WARNING: Severe thunderstorm heading for Western Downs

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for Dalby to prepare for severe storms which may also affect the Chinchilla district.

BOM said severe thunderstorms were detected on their weather radar near Tipton, prompting them to issue the weather warning for parts of Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast District at 10.20pm on Saturday, January 2.

As the thunderstorms track north, BOM said the system is likely to hit Dalby at 11.20pm.

The storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: